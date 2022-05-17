Soldier killed in Korean War sent home to Twin Falls family after 72 years

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A soldier who died in the Korean War was recently accounted for, and his remains will be sent to his family in Twin Falls after 72 years.

The soldier, Kenneth L. Bridger of Colville, Washington, died when he was 17 years old. He became a member of the Company K, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division in 1950.

Pfc. Bridger was reported missing-in-action on Nov. 30 that year, and after his unit’s battle, his remains couldn’t be recovered. It took until January 2022 for his remains to be found.

His remains will arrive in Idaho on May 17, and the Magic Valley POW/MIA Awareness Association will lead a patriotic escort of flags and motorcycles for Pfc. Bridge from the Magic Valley Regional Airport to Park’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.

Pfc. Bridger will be laid to rest next to his mother in a private ceremony on May 21 at 2 p.m. The public is invited to respectfully line the procession route holding American flags starting at 1 p.m. The route runs from the corner of Kimberly Road and Hawkins Road to Addison Avenue, then to Eastland Drive, then to the entrance of the Twin Falls Cemetary.

The community is asked not to line up on Kimberly road due to safety concerns.

Anyone who wants to participate in the motorcycle escort must attend a pre-ride meeting and staging at 12:30 p.m. in the Apex parking lot at 1550 Kimberly Road.

