Twin Falls awards over $57,000 in grants to local organizations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls awarded over $57,000 in grants to local organizations via the Municipal Powers Outsource Grant Program during Monday’s City Council meeting.

Six organizations received funding from the program, which was created to help support entities that provide programs or services that support the mission and vision of the City of Twin Falls, as well as, benefit the city’s residents.

The grant carries a maximum award amount of $10,000 per organization. Programs being funded also could not duplicate an already existing city service. The 2022 city budget allocated a maximum of $87,000 total for this award.

The organizations that received grant money are as follows:

Interlink Volunteer Caregivers - $10,000 to provide access to healthcare for the elderly, disabled and chronically ill.

Living Independent Network Corporation -- $10,000 to expand transportation options for those who may be aging or losing their ability to drive.

Magic Valley Arts Council -- $9,700 for their annual Art & Soul event

Valley House -- $9,995 for more bicycles that can be used by clients that do not own vehicles.

Voices Against Violence -- $10,000 for their special request funding needed for survivors of violence.

Wellness Tree Community Clinic -- $7,500 for a television and radio awareness campaign highlighting their services for the uninsured.

