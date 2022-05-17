Advertisement

U.S. Department of Labor accuses Ridley’s of violating labor laws

Department of Labor investigators also found a number of other violations in stores across Idaho
US Department of Labor/(Luci Correia)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:51 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The U.S. Department of Labor is accusing Ridley’s Family Markets of violating child labor laws.

The department says Ridley’s Family Markets in Gooding, Middleton, Star, and Wesier allowed minors to operate a power-driver baler and compactor as part of their typical job duties.

Their investigation also found a 16-year-old worker in Middleton sustained a severe cut while loading and operating a baler in Middleton, Idaho.

“These investigations reinforce the importance of increased compliance with federal child labor laws,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Carrie Aguilar in Portland. “Employers are encouraged to use the many tools offered by the U.S. Department of Labor to understand their obligations and contact the Wage and Hour Division with questions or for clarification to avoid violations and costly penalties.”

Department of Labor investigators also found a number of other violations in stores across Idaho, including the same baler-related law violation in Post Falls, Idaho from a Super 1 Foods location in Post Falls, Idaho.

