The winner of Sen. Richard Burr’s seat may end up tipping the Senate’s partisan divide

Voters in North Carolina will select the two finalists vying for Burr’s seat for the November election.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:04 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - With the Senate split 50-50, Vice President Kamala Harris casts the tie breaking vote for the Democrats in her role as President of the Senate.

Dr. Todd Belt of The George Washington University said that could all change if a Democrat wins Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC)’s seat, which would give Democrats control in the Senate.

“Republicans have a really tough time this election cycle because 21 of the seats that are up are ones they have to defend,” said Dr. Belt.

According to a new poll from The Hill and Emerson College, Trump-endorsed Rep. Ted Budd is the frontrunner for Republicans.

The North Carolina congressman is in the lead with 43% over other Republican candidates.

When it comes to Democrats, Rob Schofield, the director of public policy think tank NC Policy Watch said there appears to be a front runner for the November election.

“The Democrats have already sort of anointed and unified behind a very strong, compelling candidate who has run for statewide office before,” said Schofield.

That candidate is former public defender and judge Cheri Beasley.

But, according to The Hill and Emerson College poll, in a head-to-head matchup, Budd outperforms Beasley 48% to 41%.

Despite the numbers, Schofield said nothing’s final until votes are counted.

“At this point, the pundits are saying it leans republican, but we’re a deeply purple state,” said Schofield.

When it comes to issues important to North Carolina voters, Schofield said with the state’s military ties, war and peace are important as well as abortion rights.

