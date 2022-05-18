Advertisement

5-term Idaho attorney general loses in GOP primary battle

(KMVT)
By Associate Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:08 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador has won Idaho’s GOP attorney general primary, beating the longtime incumbent who had been criticized by the far right for not taking a more activist role.

Labrador prevailed over Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, backed by establishment Republicans, and Art Macomber, a political newcomer who has never held public office.

Wasden lost the advantage Tuesday night as more counties outside of the highly populated Boise region began reporting votes.

Labrador, a favorite of the Tea Party during his eight years in the U.S. House, lost to Republican Gov. Brad Little in the 2018 Republican primary.

The attorney general post could be a stepping stone for another gubernatorial run in 2026.

