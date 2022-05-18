Behind the Business: Artisan Labs

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When you come into Hansen, you may notice a building that stands out.

“We’re a contract manufacturer for cosmetic products, we manufacture skin care products, hair care products, some color cosmetics as well,” said Mara Reed, the research and development manager with Artisan Labs.

After some experience in the industry, the founder of the company decided to set out on his own.

“We got our start back in 20-19. Our founder, Matthew Bryant, he spent about a decade as a CEO of another contract manufacturer in the industry,” said Reed.

They say they love what they’ve been able to do so far in Hansen.

“Hansen is actually a great place to start a business, especially when we’re shipping out many pallets of product on trucks, semi-trucks. We have really great access here to the highway in Hansen as well as rail,” Reed said.

The people are what attracted them the most. “Many qualified individuals that have experience with food manufacturing, with chemistry, biochemistry,” said Reed of the locals.

Working with smaller cosmetic companies is what makes them most unique.

“We work with them, if they’re starting in a garage, we’ll scale them up to full-scale manufacturing,” said Reed.

And they’re thankful for all of the support they’ve received from the Hansen community over the last two years. “They’ve been so welcoming to us, we get plenty of walk ins. Curious about what we do here,” said Reed.

