Advertisement

Behind the Business: Artisan Labs

Working with smaller cosmetic companies is what makes them most unique
The business is located in Hansen
The business is located in Hansen(KMVT)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:42 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When you come into Hansen, you may notice a building that stands out.

“We’re a contract manufacturer for cosmetic products, we manufacture skin care products, hair care products, some color cosmetics as well,” said Mara Reed, the research and development manager with Artisan Labs.

After some experience in the industry, the founder of the company decided to set out on his own.

“We got our start back in 20-19. Our founder, Matthew Bryant, he spent about a decade as a CEO of another contract manufacturer in the industry,” said Reed.

They say they love what they’ve been able to do so far in Hansen.

“Hansen is actually a great place to start a business, especially when we’re shipping out many pallets of product on trucks, semi-trucks. We have really great access here to the highway in Hansen as well as rail,” Reed said.

The people are what attracted them the most. “Many qualified individuals that have experience with food manufacturing, with chemistry, biochemistry,” said Reed of the locals.

Working with smaller cosmetic companies is what makes them most unique.

“We work with them, if they’re starting in a garage, we’ll scale them up to full-scale manufacturing,” said Reed.

And they’re thankful for all of the support they’ve received from the Hansen community over the last two years. “They’ve been so welcoming to us, we get plenty of walk ins. Curious about what we do here,” said Reed.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting early Sunday morning in Twin Falls
The Filer High School Class of 1942. The school will be celebrating 100 years of Wildcats with...
UPDATE: Filer High School has to cancel their 100 year celebration
Cedric Sebastian Mitchell is charged with first degree murder in a 2019 car crash
Murder trial date for Twin Falls man set
Emma Lyda and Kennedy Littledike say their lives look much different now compared to when high...
Declo teens hope to inspire others with their story of perseverance
Police cancel Amber Alert for missing children

Latest News

May, 7, 2020, file photo.
Ridley’s Family Market found in violation of child labor regulations
The program is being launched at Cassia Regional Hospital.
New pediatric medical program launched at Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital
Gas prices continue to climb
Idaho gas prices tie national average at $4.57 a gallon
McGrane was interviewed by KMVT in January
Ada County clerk wins GOP race for secretary of state