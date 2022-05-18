Advertisement

Fish and Game officials warn of a roaming bear

Idaho Fish and Game logo on building (KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is warning residents of a roaming bear in the county.

Officials say a cinnamon-colored black bear has been seen throughout the day Tuesday in the Starweather Subdivision across from Ohio Gulch. They say the bear is getting into the garbage cans of local residents.

Now, Fish and Game is encouraging residents to secure their garbage cans so that the bear cannot get into it.

No photo of the bear was provided by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

