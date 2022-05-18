Advertisement

Idaho authorities issue amber alert for missing child

By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:42 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Authorities have activated the Amber Alert system for two missing children, aged 6 and 8.

The Nampa Police Department is looking for the children last seen at East Canyon in Nampa. They are believed to be in immediate danger.

The six-year-old, named Cayson Casselman, is four feet tall and white with brown hair and hazel eyes. Missing eight-year-old Zaiden Casselman is four-foot-five inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Idaho amber alert
Idaho amber alert(Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse)

The suspect in the case is 27-year-old James Casselman. He is described as being five-foot-eight and white with brown hair and brown eyes. He is driving a silver 2008 Ford Fusion with the license plate 2CVC724.

Anyone with information is asked to call (208) 465-2206 or 911.

