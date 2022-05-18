Idaho dems attempt voter outreach amid uncontested races

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Across the state, competitive primary races between Republican candidates are commanding local, even national, attention.

Democratic races, however, are not seeing the same level of attention.

“There’s no doubt that we have steep hills to climb,” said Current Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea.

She says while many races in Idaho are viewed as Republican landslides come the November general election, she views her party’s campaigns as immensely important.

“The stakes feel high because with we know with every additional seat Democrats pick up that means more opportunity for Idahoans,” Necochea said.

Here in southern Idaho, Karma Fitzgerald has been using the primary election season to meet her constituents, learning the ways her party can better represent the interests of Idahoans.

“I’ve been out talking to our voters, and the thing that is important about this race is that sure the parties get you elected, and the voters get you in office but, you work for everyone, you work for every citizen in this district,” Fitzgerald said.

Necochea tells me she sees years like this as opportunities to gain voters, saying certain, high-profile candidates may have alienated themselves from their parties.

“When the Republican party, when its leaders are talking about jailing librarians, jailing health providers, criminalizing healthcare, that shows just how much is at stake,” she said.

Party affiliation aside, Fitzgerald hopes to see active Idahoans in this, and every, election cycle.

“It’s really easy in the extreme, controversial times that we live in to just give up and think your vote doesn’t matter, but every vote matters,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.