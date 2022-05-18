Advertisement

Idaho Department of Labor expands services to rural areas

Hailey is one such city that will get a mobile location. (KMVT/KSVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:47 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Labor announced an expansion of services in four southern Idaho cities on Wednesday.

Residents in Gooding, Hailey, Jerome, and Shoshone can access mobile locations in these areas, and eliminate the need to leave these communities.

“Our mobile office model is for Idaho citizens without a Labor office in their community,” explains Department of Labor Director Jani Revier. “Our partnerships with local libraries, community centers, city halls and other organizations allow us to deliver face-to-face services to rural Idahoans. Our footprint is larger now than ever before.”

The Labor locations will offer walk-in hours and appointments with Department of Labor consultants who can help people with resume writing, filling out job applications, prepping for an interview, accessing job training resources, and filing for unemployment among other services.

They can also help employers with tasks such as listing jobs and recruiting employees.

There are more than 50 mobile locations. To find one near you, click here.

