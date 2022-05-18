Advertisement

Idaho gas prices tie national average at $4.57 a gallon

Gas prices continue to climb
Gas prices continue to climb(wsaw)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For drivers everywhere, the pain at the pump continues. 

According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for regular gasoline is now tied with the national average at $4.57 per gallon – a new record high for both averages.

AAA says that the high cost of crude oil, which makes up more than half of the price of finished gasoline, continues to be the primary reason for the soaring prices.

Idaho’s average is seven cents more than a week ago and 17 cents more than a month ago. 

Meanwhile, the national average is 17 cents more than a week ago and 48 cents more than a month ago.  The Gem State currently ranks 23rd in the country for most expensive fuel.

“Just a month ago, the U.S. average was 31 cents below Idaho’s average price.  The fact that they’re tied today isn’t an indication that things are improving in the Gem State – rather, it’s a sign of how awful things are getting everywhere,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. 

“If the current trend continues, some drivers will have to make some really hard choices about how to budget for expensive fuel and still pull off a family road trip this spring and summer,” he continued.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

