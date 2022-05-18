Idaho House speaker wins GOP lieutenant governor primary

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Powerful House Speaker Scott Bedke has won the GOP primary for lieutenant governor.

The fourth-generation rancher who is generally considered an expert on the state’s water issues defeated state Rep. Priscilla Giddings in a race called Wednesday following voting in Tuesday’s primary.

The race was another battle between an establishment Republican in Bedke against a far-right candidate in Giddings.

Giddings was censured by her House colleagues late last year after publicizing the name of a 19-year-old intern who reported she was raped by another House lawmaker.

Copyright 2022 Associate Press. All rights reserved.