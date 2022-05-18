Advertisement

Idaho will not need to borrow money for the second time in 40 years

Stock photo of money (Pexels)
Stock photo of money (Pexels)(Pexels)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The state of Idaho will not need to borrow money to support cash flow for the second time in 40 years, Governor Little announced on Wednesday.

Little cited Idaho’s strong economy as the reason for this, and said this will save Idaho taxpayers money. 1982 was the last time the Gem State did not need to issue a State of Idaho Tax Anticipation Note to supplement cash flow.

“This move is about good government and prudent management of taxpayer dollars. Given the uncertain economic times, we must minimize state borrowing and limit the amount of General Fund that is committed to interest payments on loans,” Governor Brad Little said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting early Sunday morning in Twin Falls
The Filer High School Class of 1942. The school will be celebrating 100 years of Wildcats with...
UPDATE: Filer High School has to cancel their 100 year celebration
Cedric Sebastian Mitchell is charged with first degree murder in a 2019 car crash
Murder trial date for Twin Falls man set
Emma Lyda and Kennedy Littledike say their lives look much different now compared to when high...
Declo teens hope to inspire others with their story of perseverance
Police cancel Amber Alert for missing children

Latest News

More than 20 incumbent lawmakers lost in Tuesday's primary elections
Numerous incumbents knocked off in Idaho primary
Little defeated McGeachin Tuesday
Idaho Gov. Little turns back Trump-backed challenger
Community Garden
U of I helps Hollister Elementary plant new community garden
Tuesday's bid for a local option tax failed
Local option tax fails in Ketchum