Idaho will not need to borrow money for the second time in 40 years

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The state of Idaho will not need to borrow money to support cash flow for the second time in 40 years, Governor Little announced on Wednesday.

Little cited Idaho’s strong economy as the reason for this, and said this will save Idaho taxpayers money. 1982 was the last time the Gem State did not need to issue a State of Idaho Tax Anticipation Note to supplement cash flow.

“This move is about good government and prudent management of taxpayer dollars. Given the uncertain economic times, we must minimize state borrowing and limit the amount of General Fund that is committed to interest payments on loans,” Governor Brad Little said.

