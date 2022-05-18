Local option tax fails in Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Supporters of affordable housing developments in Ketchum were served a blow at the ballot box Tuesday when a vote for a new local option tax failed to reach the 60% threshold needed to pass.

The tax received just over 53% of yes votes.

The tax was projected to pump $3 million in tax revenue into an affordable housing budget each year for projects like Bluebird Housing.

It was championed by Occupy Ketchum Town Square, who tells KMVT that while the vote was “devastating,” they will not stop their push for working-class housing.

“People are still being affected daily,” said Krzysztof Gilarowski with Occupy Ketchum Town Square. “The schools still can’t hire, the hospitals can’t hire. We can’t stop fighting for housing for people. This was going to go a long way to try to fund solutions.”

He says the group will attempt to meet with other mountain towns across the state dealing with similar crises and take their efforts to the state level.

