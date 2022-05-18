New pediatric medical program launched at Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital has launched a new program intended to improve pediatric medical care in the Mini-Cassia region.

The hospital’s new pediatric telehealth consult program allows for round-the-clock access to pediatric specialists at the Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

The program allows for provider-to-provider consultations with the goal of giving children quick access to specialist healthcare options while staying closer to home.

“For patients who come into our hospital, within minutes we can get an experienced pediatric trauma surgeon, an experienced pediatric emergency room physician or even a critical care provider to join us virtually,” said Cassia Regional Hospital Nurse Administrator Bowen Harris.

Cassia Regional Hospital’s Emergency Department Nurse Manager Maria Hoggan added. “I on my own experience have experience having sick children and having to travel far, and going through all that stress. Knowing what we know now and having this technology now, I wish I had that when my children were little.”

The program is a part of Intermountain Healthcare’s “Primary Promise” plan, which devotes at least $500 million to pediatric projects, programs and facilities.

