Two candidates reminisce on their campaign as election day closes in

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The months and weeks leading up to election day brought some competition for many of the races.

Debbie Critchfield, candidate for state superintendent says it has been a long year, and the feeling her and her team had today was of pride and satisfaction with how their campaign went.

She is confident she got her message across to the voters.

“Idahoans are ready for change, they are ready for strong intentional educational, I’m excited about the vote, and it feels good to be to this point,” said Debbie Critchfield.

Mike Crapo, candidate for United States senator is currently in Washington D.C. waiting for the results to trickle in.

He says there is still so much work to do, and is hopeful but cautious with how the results with turn out.

“But when they are over we need to do what we always do is come together, unify and move forward, because the main issue here is making sure we can return to common sense in our government,” said Mike Crapo.

Both candidates are waiting for the results with their campaign teams and families and are excited but cautious to see the results.

