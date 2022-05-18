U of I helps Hollister Elementary plant new community garden

HOLLISTER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wednesday morning, Hollister Elementary students were joined by University of Idaho Extension staff, getting their hands dirty building a new community garden.

“The cool thing is, really, we wanted to improve the children’s health,” said Siewguan Lee with U of I’s Twin Falls extension.

Using a Blue Cross of Idaho grant, the U of I staff is performing community projects around Idaho to help build healthy relationships with food.

“Have the concept that your food comes from seeds, how you grow your own food,” Lee said.

Principal Jenni Jacobson tells me part of her goal is to ensure her students have that knowledge of food, saying it helps carry on an agricultural legacy in Hollister.

“I think it’s extremely important for kids to have the knowledge of where their food comes from and how it’s processed and how it’s taken care of before it gets to your table,” said Jacobsen.

Not only are these gardens for the school and its students, but the city of Hollister as a whole. Mayor Robyn Grover sees the campus as an integral part of the community.

“The school is the heart of our city, period. It’s what everything revolves around,” she said.

Jacobson shares that sentiment, saying growth in Hollister comes from the school and keeping students in Hollister carries that tradition.

“We just need something stable so that this area continues to grow and thrive,” Jacobson said.

But, more than anything, the students were at the center of the day. Those at the event agree the kids were the highlight.

“Getting my hands dirty with the kids,” said Grover.

“Oh, definitely their smile, their big smiles,” said Lee.

