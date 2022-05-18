Whiting returns from mission, prepares for Boise State career

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jace Whiting is getting some shots in at his family’s gym. He started feeling his flow and looked solid on his step back threes.

“It’s weird being back in the U.S., kind of feeling out of my element right now, but everything is coming back,” Jace explained.

Whiting spent the past two years serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Finland.

“Two years is a long time, so we’re glad he went and served but at the same time, it’s fantastic to have your kid home,” Trent, Jace’s father said.

He arrived at the Boise Airport on May 12, with his family anxiously waiting.

“Seeing everyone at the airport, especially my mom giving her hug, that’s amazing and a special moment, seeing my dad and my sister, and extended family,” Jace said.

Also welcoming him back, most of the Boise State coaching staff.

“It really showed how much they supported me and I was really grateful for that,” Jace explained.

“Leon Rice preaches family, family, family, and there’s a lot of coaches who talk about it, but rarely do it,” Trent added.

While his main focus was teaching the gospel of Jesus Christ, he also made time for hoops and teaching the game.

“Kids that were on this club team, 10, 11 and 12 year-olds, we’d get them in a gym together and I’d run my own clinics with them, try to help them get better,” Jace said.

And thanks to his father, former college and professional basketball player, Trent Whiting, Jace had the resources to play at various cities within the country.

“One of my old teammates, Hanno Mottola, I played with him at the University of Utah, he and I are still good friends,” Trent said. “I called him when Jace got his mission call to go to Finland, I was like hey, Hanno, Jace is going over there, you’re going to have to help him play a little bit, get in gyms, get in the weight room.”

Jace chimed in, “Hanno, without him I would have been toast, he helped me so much.”

Jace graduated from Burley in 2020, earning all-state honors and nominated to the McDonald’s All-American game. His progress towards Division I shape is getting there.

“A long way back, so I got to start grinding as soon as possible it’s coming slowly but surely,” Jace said.

Whiting joins the Broncos on June 10, after signing with the team, November 13, 2019.

“As they keep working with their players, they put in the time and really invest in you,” Jace explained. “They’re loyal, they don’t look anywhere else, they work with with that got and it’s brilliant.”

