Advertisement

911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave

Ten people were killed at a Buffalo grocery store. (WKBW, CNN, MERCEDES PATTERSON, LENNY LANCE/FACEBOOK, GARNELL WHITFIELD JR./FAMILY PHOTOS, THE BUFFALO NEWS)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A 911 dispatcher is on leave and may lose her job after allegedly hanging up on an supermarket employee hiding during this weekend’s shooting rampage in Buffalo, New York.

A spokesperson for the Erie County executive said “termination will be sought” for the dispatcher at a disciplinary hearing later this month.

An employee at the supermarket where 10 Black people were killed by a white gunman on Saturday told The Buffalo News that she was whispering during the 911 call because she feared the shooter would hear her.

The employee alleges the dispatcher shouted at her, asked why she was whispering — then hung up.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting early Sunday morning in Twin Falls
The Filer High School Class of 1942. The school will be celebrating 100 years of Wildcats with...
UPDATE: Filer High School has to cancel their 100 year celebration
Cedric Sebastian Mitchell is charged with first degree murder in a 2019 car crash
Murder trial date for Twin Falls man set
Police cancel Amber Alert for missing children
Emma Lyda and Kennedy Littledike say their lives look much different now compared to when high...
Declo teens hope to inspire others with their story of perseverance

Latest News

The U.S. Soccer Federation reached milestone agreements to pay its men's and women's teams...
US Soccer reaches historic equal pay agreement
Police confirmed the death of one person in the shooting at Middle Tennessee State University...
1 dead in shooting at Tenn. university during high school graduation
The House is moving toward swift passage of legislation that would devote more federal...
House passes domestic terrorism bill after Buffalo attack
An employee in Ohio is under investigation for allegedly stealing nearly $400,000 from an...
Nonprofit employee accused of stealing nearly $400K to gamble, report says