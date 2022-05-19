Aaron von Ehlinger files motion for acquittal or new trial

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Court documents show a motion was filed on behalf of former State Representative Aaron von Ehlinger asking for an acquittal or a motion for a new trial.

According to court documents, von Ehlinger’s attorney John Cox cited both a lack of sufficient evidence and an error with respect to Statutory and Constitutional grounds during the trial in his reasoning for the motion.

Von Ehlinger was found guilty of raping a statehouse intern. An additional motion was also filed for him to be released on bond pending further proceedings. Those motions are scheduled to be considered in a hearing on June 13.

The sentencing for his rape conviction is currently scheduled for July 28.

Von Ehlinger resigned from the House of Representatives last year following a House Ethics Committee hearing.

von Ehlinger motion page 1 (KMVT/KSVT)

von Ehlinger motion page 2 (KMVT/KSVT)

