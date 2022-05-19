Advertisement

Aaron von Ehlinger files motion for acquittal or new trial

The sentencing for his rape conviction is currently scheduled for July 28
Aaron von Ehlinger
Aaron von Ehlinger
By Candice Hare
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:47 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Court documents show a motion was filed on behalf of former State Representative Aaron von Ehlinger asking for an acquittal or a motion for a new trial.

According to court documents, von Ehlinger’s attorney John Cox cited both a lack of sufficient evidence and an error with respect to Statutory and Constitutional grounds during the trial in his reasoning for the motion.

Von Ehlinger was found guilty of raping a statehouse intern. An additional motion was also filed for him to be released on bond pending further proceedings. Those motions are scheduled to be considered in a hearing on June 13.

Von Ehlinger resigned from the House of Representatives last year following a House Ethics Committee hearing.

von Ehlinger motion page 1
von Ehlinger motion page 1(KMVT/KSVT)
von Ehlinger motion page 2
von Ehlinger motion page 2(KMVT/KSVT)

