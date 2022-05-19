Boil Advisory issued in Richfield

RICHFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A boil advisory is currently in effect in Richfield due to a low-pressure drop. The city is required to have two clean water samples in order to lift the advisory.

According to city officials, one sample has come back clear with a second sample set to be taken on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, while a boil water advisory is in effect, residents should use bottled water or boil tap water.

More information on how to ensure your water is safe during a boil advisory can be found here.

