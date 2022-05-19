Breaking down Thursday’s wind threat

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s already pretty windy out there. As of 11:00 a.m. Thursday, winds are blowing around 25-30 mph. Wind gusts are beginning to hit that 40 mile an hour range.

As we go throughout Thursday afternoon, winds are expected to continue to be on the increase, with gusts eventually reaching around 50 mph. Areas within the northern Magic Valley (Lincoln, Jerome, Gooding, and Minidoka counties) have the best chance at seeing the strongest winds.

With sustained winds expected to reach around 30 mph in places, it looks like the region will see strong enough winds to blow around some objects - likely as heavy as your trash cans.

It’s a good idea to bring those trash cans inside if you can, or find a way to secure them so they aren’t damaged. Things lighter than trash cans, such as your bird feeder, porch furniture, umbrellas, etc. need to be either tied up or brought inside.

Because these objects can be blown around fairly easily, the National Weather Service offices in both Boise and Pocatello have issued wind advisories for their respective areas until 9:00 p.m. in the evening.

The counties included in these advisories are Twin Falls, Jerome, Gooding, Lincoln, Minidoka, Cassia, and the southern quarter of Blaine. For more information, just watch the above video.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.