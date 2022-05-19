Advertisement

Bureau of Land Management seeks volunteers to help with Snake River Canyon cleanup

Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:54 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Bureau of Land Management is seeking volunteers to participate in an event to clean up the north rim of the Snake River Canyon.

The BLM Twin Falls District will partner with the Southern Idaho Off Road Association, Magic Valley ATV Rider, and Jerome County to host the May 21 event.

Saturday’s event will begin at 8:00 a.m. and end around 2:00 p.m., and those helping should bring rakes and square end shovels to help with the cleanup.

Volunteers should gather at the Snake River Canyon Park kiosk area along Golf Course Road in Jerome.

“Over the past few years, we have seen an incredible increase of recreation on the public lands that we manage,” stated Outdoor Recreation Planner David Freiberg. “Ongoing volunteer efforts like these play an important role in our management efforts to help ensure public lands remain clean, safe, and beautiful.”

Idaho BLM will provide a pizza lunch to volunteers. For more information, you can call Freiberg at 208-732-7271.

