Advertisement

City announces road closures in Twin Falls

Road closure announced. (Alexandra Menz)
Road closure announced. (Alexandra Menz)(MGN)
By Candice Hare
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:09 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Beginning Thursday, the city of Twin Falls is closing Cheney Drive between North College road and Washington street.

The closure will last until June 27 due to construction in the area for the new Twin Falls Fire Station #2. Contractors will be excavating road crossings for utilities to the new fire station.

Signs will be posted in the area in order to direct traffic. Drivers are encouraged to use the detour to North College Road.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting early Sunday morning in Twin Falls
The Filer High School Class of 1942. The school will be celebrating 100 years of Wildcats with...
UPDATE: Filer High School has to cancel their 100 year celebration
Cedric Sebastian Mitchell is charged with first degree murder in a 2019 car crash
Murder trial date for Twin Falls man set
Police cancel Amber Alert for missing children
Emma Lyda and Kennedy Littledike say their lives look much different now compared to when high...
Declo teens hope to inspire others with their story of perseverance

Latest News

Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Greater Idaho suffers setback in Oregon primary
The testing may cause water to become discolored for some residents
Filer residents may experience discolored water Friday
Aaron von Ehlinger
Aaron von Ehlinger files motion for acquittal or new trial
Wind needed....
Breaking down Thursday’s wind threat