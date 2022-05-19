City announces road closures in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Beginning Thursday, the city of Twin Falls is closing Cheney Drive between North College road and Washington street.

The closure will last until June 27 due to construction in the area for the new Twin Falls Fire Station #2. Contractors will be excavating road crossings for utilities to the new fire station.

Signs will be posted in the area in order to direct traffic. Drivers are encouraged to use the detour to North College Road.

