Filer residents may experience discolored water Friday

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Those in Filer may notice discoloration of water from faucets or toilets on Friday.

This is because the filer fire department is scheduled to conduct their annual fire hydrant maintenance and flow testing.

During testing, naturally occurring sediment can be disturbed thus leading to discolored water for residents. According to the fire department, discolored water typically is not dangerous, but concerned residents should avoid drinking it.

Testing in commercial areas may also take place on Saturday.

The fire department says these tests are done in order to make sure the hydrants have proper water flows for fighting fires.

