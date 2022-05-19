Fish and Game reminds residents to keep trash secure when recreating

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As warm weather becomes a little more consistent and people begin to get outside more, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game reminds recreators to keep wildlife wild.

Recently, a black bear has been seen rummaging through unsecured residential garbage in Blaine County, according to Idaho Fish and Game and the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.

Whether it’s in residential areas or out deep in the woods, Fish and Game reminds individuals to keep trash secure.

It’s not safe for both parties if an animal becomes accustomed to human food.

“You want to make sure what you’re bringing in you’re bringing out with you,” said Miranda Reinson with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. “So being able to have receptacles with you, trash bags, something you can put on your person and pack back out with you when you are out recreating.”

In a situation where a bear becomes habituated to humans and human food, relocation is not always an option. Sometimes, for public safety, a bear has to be euthanized, at no fault of its own.

