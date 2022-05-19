Greater Idaho suffers setback in Oregon primary

OREGON (KMVT/KSVT) — The Greater Idaho movement appears to have suffered a setback in Tuesday’s primary elections.

The movement proposes a shift in the Oregon-Idaho border so that rural counties in Oregon would be included in the state of Idaho.

The Greater Idaho ballot initiative was on the ballot in three Oregon counties. In two of those three counties, the measure did not pass.

Nine counties in Oregon have now voted in favor of the Greater Idaho ballot initiative, with two more set to vote on the measure in November.

