Jerome County Sheriffs investigating homicide

(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:13 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office says they are currently investigating a homicide.

KMVT spoke with the department earlier on Thursday who say there is no current threat to the public at this time.

Officials with the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office say they will provide more information on Friday.

We will update you when that information becomes available.

