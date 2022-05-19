Advertisement

KFC employee helps kidnapped woman after she slips him note, police say

Diego Glay was arrested after a woman who was with him left a note at a KFC asking for help,...
Diego Glay was arrested after a woman who was with him left a note at a KFC asking for help, police said.(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Gabe Houston and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:24 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Police in Tennessee charged a man with kidnapping and evading arrest after a woman left a note with a KFC restaurant employee begging for help.

Police were called to a KFC in Memphis after the employee called and reported the note. Officers made contact with a man and woman fitting the description given by the KFC employee and identified the man as Diego Glay, WMC reported.

The woman with him advised she was being held against her will and that she had been physically assaulted, threatened and that the man responsible was armed with a handgun.

Glay took off running when police attempted to question him but was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. The victim advised police that she and Glay were in a domestic relationship and when she attempted to leave him, he took her phone and began assaulting her.

Diego Glay remains in jail on a $35,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting early Sunday morning in Twin Falls
The Filer High School Class of 1942. The school will be celebrating 100 years of Wildcats with...
UPDATE: Filer High School has to cancel their 100 year celebration
Cedric Sebastian Mitchell is charged with first degree murder in a 2019 car crash
Murder trial date for Twin Falls man set
Police cancel Amber Alert for missing children
Emma Lyda and Kennedy Littledike say their lives look much different now compared to when high...
Declo teens hope to inspire others with their story of perseverance

Latest News

The bill is one of at least three anti-abortion bills sent this year to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin...
Oklahoma passes strictest abortion ban; services to stop
The House passed emergency funding to address the baby formula shortage. (CNN, POOL, KCCI,...
Senate OKs overhaul of baby formula rules in aid program
Memphis police are investigating the death of a child who was left in a hot car on Thursday.
Police: Toddler dies of heat exhaustion after left in hot car at day care 
Idaho Fish and Game officials are urging residents to secure their trash after a bear was...
Fish and Game reminds residents to keep trash secure when recreating
Will economic conditions impact property taxes in Twin Falls?