Man who tortured, killed dogs denied parole; board sent 2K comments opposing release

The state parole board has denied Jason Brown’s request for early release after he was convicted in Nevada of torturing and killing dogs.(Washoe County jail)
By Audrey Owsley and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - A board of commissioners has denied parole for a man convicted of torturing and killing dogs.

Jason Brown did not get the four of seven commissioner votes needed earlier this week for his parole request, according to the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners.

KOLO reports Brown was arrested in July 2014 at a hotel in Reno. Animal control found dead dogs and parts of the animals throughout the room where Brown was staying.

The Nevada resident received seven consecutive four-year sentences for a total of 28 years. According to the Associated Press, the parole board was sent more than 2,000 comments opposing his release.

Brown had requested in April for an early release after authorities determined he’d been misclassified as a violent offender.

Currently, Brown is not eligible for parole again until April 1, 2025.

