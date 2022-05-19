Numerous incumbents knocked off in Idaho primary

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With Idaho’s primary election over, numerous incumbents for Idaho offices won’t be back serving the Gem State next year.

10-year senate Republican Jim Patrick, who currently serves rural Twin Falls County (District 25), was ousted by Glenneda Zuiderveld.

On the statewide level, there were more interesting results.

Raul Labrador, a former State Representative and U.S. Congressman, will be the Republican nominee for the Idaho Attorney General’s race in the November general election.

Labrador topped 20-year incumbent Lawrence Wasden by nearly 14 percentage points and 40,000 votes Tuesday.

He says the combination of people wanting a change and voters knowing his pedigree gave way to the perfect storm.

“I’m going to be a lot more aggressive in our stance against the federal government,” Labrador said. “We’re going to join and work with other Republican Attorney Generals that are consistently taking action against the excesses of the federal government.”

Oakley resident and former president of the Idaho State Board of Education Debbie Critchfield unseats Sherri Ybarra as the Republican nominee for Superintendent of Public Instruction.

“To me, it really says what I believed prior to announcing as a candidate, and then what it was confirmed to me over the last year, Idahoans are ready for strong and intentional educational leadership,” said Critchfield.

Education is a polarizing topic in Idaho politics, and Critchfield does think stances on education could have made an impact on Tuesday’s primary challengers. She knows there might be new ideas and conversation.

“I want to listen and hear from those that will likely will be in the legislature this upcoming session, I think that kind of relationship building will create trust and confidence,” she said.

Despite many statewide offices being shoe-ins for Republicans in the general election, Critchfield says Superintendent is vulnerable to a Democratic challenger, and believes her work is not done yet.

Former President of the Idaho Education Association, Terry Gilbert, will feature on the Democratic ticket in the general election.

Democrat Steve Scanlin will be Labrador’s opponent in November.

