Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Agrarian Harvest

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While this Buhl family may not have been there forever, they are Idaho through and through.

“I grew up on a farm in Kimberly and my wife grew up on a farm in Jerome,” said John Klimes with Agrarian Harvest.

The Klimes own Agrarian Harvest in Buhl, a farm of just over 27 acres that hosts a plethora of livestock and produce for customers across the Gem State.

“Beef, pork and chicken as well as about 48 different varieties of produce including tomatoes, potatoes, cucumbers, peppers, green beans, peas, lettuce,” said John.

A lifetime of farming in Idaho keeps the Klimes on their toes. And in years like this, when cold weather persists well into May, they are more than up to the challenge.

“We just wait for the weather to do its thing so we know when we can get things planted out,” John said.

Klimes tells me it’s all about preparation and knowing that when nature presents you a challenge, you just need to adapt.

“We can plan around that, and a lot of our starts are growing in the cold frame, so they are growing,” he said.

From the small farm in Buhl, the Klimes sell their product across the state. If you want to get your hands on some, you may be seeing them at a farmer’s market near you soon.

“We sell locally, we have online stores, we sell in the Wood River Valley. It’s all Idaho product,” said John.

For the Klimes family, farming is not all about the sale, it’s the lifestyle they have fallen in love with.

“It’s nice to have your own space and really enjoy what you’re doing,” John said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.