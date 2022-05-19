Advertisement

Super hunt tag drawing approaching quickly

The deadline for the first drawing is May 31
(WCAX)
By Candice Hare
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:04 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The drawing for Idaho super hunt tags is quickly approaching.

According to Idaho Fish and Game, 34 hunters win a special super hunt tag each year, allowing them to hunt big game in any open hunt in the state.

In order to to win the tag, you must first enter a drawing.

It costs $6 to enter the super hunt drawing for a single species of either elk, deer, pronghorn or moose. Alternatively, you can pay $20 to enter the super hunt combo drawing for all four species.

The deadline for the first drawing is May 31.

You do not need an Idaho hunting license to enter the drawings, but you will be required to purchase one if you win.

More information about super hunts can be found here.

