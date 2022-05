TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Fire Department responded to a house fire on Tuesday.

The fire was located in the area of 3rd Avenue and Dierkes.

Crews were told there may be a man inside the structure upon arriving, but no one was home at the time of the blaze.

No injuries were reported. Below is GoPro video from the fire

