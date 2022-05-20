Ashby, Billie Jo

BURLEY—Billie Jo Ashby, a 68-year-old resident of Burley, and formerly of Bouse, Arizona, passed from this earthly life Saturday, May 14, 2022, at her home in Burley.

Billie Jo was born May 23, 1953, in Burley, Idaho, to Thomas Richard and Mildred Alice Rogers Nielsen. Billie attended schools in Burley, graduating from Burley High School, May 26, 1971; she later attended ISU, where she graduated from the Nursing program, in 1985. Prior to nursing school she joined the U.S. Air Force in 1976, and served her country for 10 years. Her last few years in the service were spent at Hill Air Force Base, in Ogden, Utah.

Billie Jo married John Herbert “Herb” Ashby, Jr., on October 20, 1983. Billie Jo and Herb joined the Oregon Trail Muzzleloaders and attended many rendevous throughout the West.

They gave demonstrations for Idaho History Days for five years. Together they dressed in pre-1980 leathers and shared games, gun safety, and Indian music with students. Billie Jo was always supportive of Herb in these excursions.

They loved to cook Dutch-oven dinners and desserts for family and friends. Billie Jo’s Indian name was “Pancake” because she was always making pancakes.

Billie Jo and Herb were both licensed EMTs and members of Mini-Cassia Search and Rescue. Serving at the Cassia County Fair & Rodeo was a highlight of Billie’s. She was always available for anyone in need of medical attention at the rodeos and rendevous they attended.

Billie and Herb loved riding horses, but changed to llamas after a back injury to Herb. In 2002, they opened Willow Creek Traders in Quartzite, Arizona. Billie ran a used bookstore while Herb made custom leather items and Indian articles. Perhaps Billie Jo having a bookstore was due to the fact that she was a voracious reader. She even managed to get out of doing dishes when she was younger because her mom would find her reading.

Billie Jo also enjoyed beadwork that she sold and gave as gifts. She enjoyed it when family would come to Quartzite to visit and she would introduce family to everyone that came through the shop. She treasured everyone’s visits.

Billie Jo was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. While living in Bouse, Billie Jo and Herb attended the First Baptist Church in Quartzite. Through participation in Church projects, Billie grew to love the people in the area and grew closer to her Heavenly Father.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herb; her parents, Thomas and Millie Nielsen; her in-laws, John Herbert Ashby and Louise Poulton Ashby Jones; nephews, Patrick Boehler, Rance Boehler, Cody Ty Gold, Bohdie Larson, and William P. Wells; and a niece, Siarra Larson.

She is survived by her sister, Patricia (Walter) Craggs of Clearfield, Utah; sisters-in-law, Donna Boehler of Burley, Cherry Mae (Jay) Smith-Black of Almo, and Tina Lee (Matthew) Surlin of Santa Monica, California; brother-in-law, Robbie C. (Lena) Ashby of Phoenix, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.

A joint memorial service for Billie Jo and Herb will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with military rites being performed by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

Family and friends will be received from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.

A live webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

