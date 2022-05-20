Burley coach leaving to become BYU Women’s Basketball head coach

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After winning a state championship with Burley Girls Basketball, Amber Whiting is leaving to coach at her alma mater.

Whiting has been tabbed the next women’s basketball coach at Brigham Young University, the program’s seventh coach in school history.

Whiting takes over for Jeff Judkins, who’s retiring after 21 seasons. The Cougars finished with a record of 26-4 last season, earning a berth to the NCAA Tournament where they lost in the first round.

Amber will coach BYU in their final season in the West Coast Conference, before departing for the Big XII in 2023.

She played at BYU for the 2000-2001 season, after transferring from Weber State. She also earned a teaching degree. Since then Amber was been heavily involved in the AAU season, from Utah Hard to Knox to the Natalie Williams Academy. Since Williams became the general manager of the Las Vegas Aces, Amber has taken on a bigger role with the club program.

Whiting’s interest in the position dates back to when BYU offered her daughter, Amari. Ideally the family didn’t want Amari playing for a program, whose coach was departing.

Amber started talking with her husband Trent and close friends about applying. Everyone was on board, thinking she would be a great fit.

“The more I got into it, the more excited I got about and then I started watching their old videos, their old games on my DVR and I thought could do this,” Amber explained.

Now as for Amari, she may stay at Burley her senior season, but Trent is tasked with that decision. Everything since the job offer has been a whirlwind adventure.

“I Zoomed with the team, was like my first wanted to do, now I got to get my staff,” Amber said. “And for her, for her senior year what does that look, I put Trent, he’s going to be in charge of that for her, because that’s important for her to have a good senior year and right now, she’s committed to Oregon.”

Whiting says the culture is there in Burley and they’ve built something special with the Lady Bobcats. She says whoever comes in, she wants to explain to them what these girls are capable of.

