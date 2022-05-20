Emmett grandmother sentenced to 20 years in prison

EMMETT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An Emmett grandmother arrested on first degree murder charges in the death of an 8-year-old girl has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The grandmother, 54-year-old Connie Ann Smith, pleaded guilty to charges of felony injury to a child and felony failure to notify authorities of a death.

Taryn Summers was reported missing in April of 2021 only to then be found dead soon after.

Smith had been booked on charges of first degree murder. Her sentence was the maximum.

