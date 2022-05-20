Advertisement

Fish and Game officials advise recreators to leave wild baby animals alone

Officials said trying to rescue a baby animal can do more harm than good, and more often than not, they find the baby's mother was nearby all along
Fawn
Fawn(Roanoke Animal Wardens/RPD)
By Candice Hare
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:42 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — Springtime is the peak of baby wildlife season, according to the Idaho Department of Fish & Game, meaning recreators venturing outdoors between now and early summer may see a baby animal that appears to be alone.

While recreators may be temped to rescue a baby animal that appears abandoned, the Idaho Department of Fish & Game instead suggests leaving them alone.

Officials said trying to rescue a baby animal can do more harm than good, and more often than not, they find the baby’s mother was nearby all along.

According to Fish & Game officials, deek, elk and pronghorn, for example, often leave their young in a secure location for several hours.

Baby birds, in particular, should not be moved this spring due to the presence of bird flu in the region, as doing so could further spread the virus.

If you have a question about an apparently orphaned or injured animal, you can contact your nearest Fish & Game office.

