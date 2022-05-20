Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: Community Health Improvement Grants

The money must help support specific health needs in that community, such as mental health or physical health
(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:04 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s of the Magic Valley is able to help fund community health improvement grants to support different projects the community is working on.

The second round of applicants were just awarded the money, and now are able to use it to address significant health needs in the community. They have helped fund organizations up to $20,000.

The money must help support specific health needs in that community, such as mental health or physical health.

“The mental and behavioral health and resources or supports in our community, things that are supporting physical activity or nutrition related projects, access to care, things addressing social determinants of health, housing, transportation,” community health manager Kyli Gaugh of the kinds of things that qualified.

The applications are open in the fall and in the spring. To apply, you must be a non-profit or related type business.

