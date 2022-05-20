Advertisement

Idaho unemployment hits historic lows in April

Unemployment in the Gem State has hit a record low(Nick Nelson)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:50 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s unemployment rate fell to historic low of 2.6% for the month of April.

The new number represents a 0.1% decline from March, when the unemployment rate was 2.6%. April was the third consecutive month of historic lows since the records began being kept in 1976.

Labor force participation also grew to 62.1%, 9% off from a 71.4% record in September of 1998.

Sectors with the highest monthly gains included natural resources, wholesale trade, and professional and business services among other trades.

Twin Falls had the fastest over-the-month nonfarm job gains among metropolitan areas in the month of April with 1.4%

