Kimberly golf program wins two state championships, individual title

WILDER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Toby Heider shot a 71 on both days of the IHSAA 3A State Golf Championship and the Kimberly Bulldog won his first ever individual title. Heider beat Carter Williams of Weiser High School by two strokes, finishing with a -2.

Kimberly's Toby Heider shot a -2 to win the 3A state golf championship. (Brittanie Toone)

Fellow Bulldog Jameson Harper placed 4th, while Hudson Reinke of Filer took 5th and Kyler Kelly from Buhl placed 6th.

The Bulldogs won their first team championship since 1998, winning by seven strokes over Kellogg.

The Kimberly Boys Golf team is the 2022 3A state champion. (KMVT)

Meanwhile, for the girls, Kimberly’s Reece Garey looked to close out her senior year with her second consecutive individual title. She almost pulled it off, but placed third, just four shots back of Homedale’s Tea Uranga who was named this year’s state champion.

Kimberly turned a 10-point lead on Monday into a 41-point victory on Tuesday, easily surpassing Bonners Ferry for their first state championship in program history.

The Kimberly girls golf team is the 2022 state champion after all four golfers placed in the top ten. (Brittanie Toone)

The Kimberly girls golf team is loaded with talent and they're now state champions for the first time. (Brittanie Toone)

Moving to 2A, congrats to Jett Shaw of Dietrich and Jack Verhaeghe of Sun Valley Community for finishing in the top ten.

Shaw tied for fourth, shooting +8, while Verhaeghe placed 10th, after shooting a +20.

The Cutthroats are the 2A boys state runner-up, while the Hornets took third.

