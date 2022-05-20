Minico Girls Golf makes history, 4A round-up

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We have new state golf champions hailing from the Magic Valley.

The 4A champion is Dallis Shockey of Minico. She won her first state championship, after finishing as the runner-up.

The Lewis-Clark state signee held off Margaret Smock of Bishop Kelly, by three strokes to win the championship. Shockey posted a two-day total of 162, shooting a tournament best 77 on Monday, versus an 85 Tuesday.

Ava Schroeder of Twin Falls earned third place, after consistent play over the past two days, shooting an 83 in round one and an 84 in round two.

Also finishing in the top ten, Ava Young of Minico. These Lady Spartans helped Minico win the state championship, their first ever.

4A BOYS

The boys took a little longer to decide a state team champion due to a playoff between Bishop Kelly and Twin Falls. The Bruins ended up taking second.

Curtis Seidel of Middleton is the new state champion, while Twin Falls junior Derek Lekkerkerk is this year’s runner-up. The 2021 state champion lost by three strokes.

Also from the valley, Parker Edwards of Wood River finished fifth.

All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.