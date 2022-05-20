Advertisement

Most expensive car in the world sells for $142 million

The very rare 1955 Mercedes-Benz SLR coupe was sold to a private owner for 135 million euros,...
The very rare 1955 Mercedes-Benz SLR coupe was sold to a private owner for 135 million euros, the equivalent of $142 million.(Mercedes-Benz via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:38 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mercedes-Benz just made history by selling the most expensive car in the world, the company confirmed Thursday.

The very rare 1955 Mercedes-Benz SLR coupe was sold to a private owner for 135 million euros, the equivalent of $142 million.

Hagerty, a company that tracks collector car values, said that makes it the priciest set of wheels ever. The previous record was $70 million paid in 2018 for a 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO.

The record-setting Mercedes was sold at an invitation-only auction on May 5.

It was one of just two of its kind and has a top speed of 186 mph. The other one will remain at the Mercedes-Benz museum.

Mercedes said money from the sale will be used to establish the Mercedes-Benz fund, a global scholarship fund.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting early Sunday morning in Twin Falls
The Filer High School Class of 1942. The school will be celebrating 100 years of Wildcats with...
UPDATE: Filer High School has to cancel their 100 year celebration
Police cancel Amber Alert for missing children
May, 7, 2020, file photo.
Ridley’s Family Market found in violation of child labor regulations
Idaho Fish and Game logo on building (KMVT)
Fish and Game officials warn of a roaming bear

Latest News

Jordan Cody Scheffler, 20, is charged with second-degree murder and felony child neglect.
20-year-old father charged in death of 2-month-old baby, police say
Elon Musk, who is in the process of buying Twitter, used the platform to respond to the...
Elon Musk denies sexual misconduct allegation by flight attendant
A teacher in Michigan on leave after an assignment showing the former president alongside wild...
School assignment shows Obama next to primates
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
West rushes more aid as Mariupol teeters and fighting rages
A teacher in Michigan on leave after an assignment showing the former president alongside wild...
School assignment shows Obama among primates photos