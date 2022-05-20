Motion to allow Idaho abortion law during appeal fails

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A motion to allow Idaho’s abortion law to take effect while an appeal is decided has failed.

Planned Parenthood is currently suing the state of Idaho in an effort to block the Gem State’s abortion bill from being enacted.

Idaho Supreme Court justice G. Richard Bevan denied the motion on Friday. Idaho’s abortion law, signed into law by governor Little in March, bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected and allows family members to sue a provider who performs the abortion.

