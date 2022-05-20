Advertisement

Mountain Lions, Coyotes, spotted across the Wood River Valley

Attacks against dogs have occurred when dogs have been allowed to run off-leash
A mountain lion.
A mountain lion.(Terry Thompson (IDFG))
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOOD RIVER VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is warning residents around the Wood River Valley of mountain lions and coyotes after sightings in the area.

Officials say previous attempts to capture mountain lions were unsuccessful after several reports of lions killing pet cats. They say the killing of domestic cats has continued.

An increased number of aggressive coyotes attacking dogs have also been reported in southern Idaho. IDFG says these attacks often occur during the spring when coyote pups are being born.

Reports out of the Wood River Valley show an aggressive coyote attacking or chasing unleashed dogs on trails and bike paths.

