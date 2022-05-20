Mountain Lions, Coyotes, spotted across the Wood River Valley

WOOD RIVER VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is warning residents around the Wood River Valley of mountain lions and coyotes after sightings in the area.

Officials say previous attempts to capture mountain lions were unsuccessful after several reports of lions killing pet cats. They say the killing of domestic cats has continued.

An increased number of aggressive coyotes attacking dogs have also been reported in southern Idaho. IDFG says these attacks often occur during the spring when coyote pups are being born.

Attacks against dogs have occurred when dogs have been allowed to run off-leash.

Reports out of the Wood River Valley show an aggressive coyote attacking or chasing unleashed dogs on trails and bike paths.

