Officials identify male homicide victim in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Officials are providing an update on a homicide in Jerome on Wednesday.

The Jerome County Sheriffs office says they responded to St. Luke’s in Jerome on Wednesday after a man had been brought there with injuries after being shot.

They say 48-year-old Carl Yager later succumbed to his injuries.

The sheriffs office says there is reason to believe the victim may have known the suspect, though they did not specify how.

The incident appears to be an isolated one, according to the sheriffs office, and they urge anyone with information to contact them at 208-595-3300.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.