Advertisement

Officials identify male homicide victim in Jerome

Police lights
Police lights(WLBT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Officials are providing an update on a homicide in Jerome on Wednesday.

The Jerome County Sheriffs office says they responded to St. Luke’s in Jerome on Wednesday after a man had been brought there with injuries after being shot.

They say 48-year-old Carl Yager later succumbed to his injuries.

The sheriffs office says there is reason to believe the victim may have known the suspect, though they did not specify how.

The incident appears to be an isolated one, according to the sheriffs office, and they urge anyone with information to contact them at 208-595-3300.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting early Sunday morning in Twin Falls
The Filer High School Class of 1942. The school will be celebrating 100 years of Wildcats with...
UPDATE: Filer High School has to cancel their 100 year celebration
Police cancel Amber Alert for missing children
May, 7, 2020, file photo.
Ridley’s Family Market found in violation of child labor regulations
Idaho Fish and Game logo on building (KMVT)
Fish and Game officials warn of a roaming bear

Latest News

Fit and Well Idaho: Community Health Improvement Grants
Connie Ann Smith, 54, of Emmett. (Ada County Sheriff)
Emmett grandmother sentenced to 20 years in prison
The key to a good first aid kit is knowing what to include.
Twin Falls officials urge residents to have a first aid kit handy
Fawn
Fish and Game officials advise recreators to leave wild baby animals alone