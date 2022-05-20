Twin Falls Animal Shelter closes temporarily due to COVID

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Animal Shelter will be closed until Sunday due to COVID-19.

People for Pets, the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, posted on their Facebook page that they closed Thursday and will remain closed until Sunday due to COVID-19 staffing issues.

They did say they will have staff on-call and they are not currently open for adoptions but they will take reclaims if you’ve had a pet go missing.

