Twin Falls Baseball advances to 4A state semi-final; state roundup

The Twin Falls Baseball team set up a showdown with No. 1 Middleton in the 4A state semi-final.
The Twin Falls Baseball team set up a showdown with No. 1 Middleton in the 4A state semi-final.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:30 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls High School and state baseball are synonymous. The Bruins booked their ticket to the 4A state baseball tournament, where they’ll face No. Middleton.

4A

No. 5 Twin Falls 7, No. 4 Pocatello 1: Nolan Hardesty pitched a complete game, striking out 13 batters in the Bruins’ opening win over the Thundering Herd. Leading the way for hitting, Hardesty was also 2-4 at the plate with a 2B. Jace Mahlke was 1-3 with 2 RBI’s, Wyatt Solosabal was 2-2 and 2 walks getting on base all four at bats. and Cooper Thompson went 2-4. Gary Ford was also 1-3 with 1 RBI.

No. 1 Middleton 14, No. 8 Jerome 1 (5): Micah Mendiola led the Vikings with 4 RBI, including a bases-clearing triple. Treyton Swygart added 3 hits and 2 RBI. The Tigers take on Pocatello at 10 a.m. in a loser-out game at Bishop Kelly High School.

The Jerome baseball team is in the consolation bracket after losing to No. 1 Middleton on...
The Jerome baseball team is in the consolation bracket after losing to No. 1 Middleton on Thursday.

3A

No. 7 Fruitland 8, No. 2 Kimberly 3: The Bulldogs face Homedale Friday at 1 p.m. in a loser-out game at Northwest Nazarene University.

2A

Firth 6, Wendell 5 (8 innings): The Trojans take on Orofino Friday at 9:30 a.m. in a loser-out game at Nampa Christian High School.

Wendell Trojans fought hard into extra innings at the 2A state baseball tournament.
Wendell Trojans fought hard into extra innings at the 2A state baseball tournament.

1A

Genesee 20, Glenns Ferry 6: The Pilots face Garden Valley Friday at 12 p.m. in a loser-out game at Capital High School in Boise.

