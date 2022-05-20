Twin Falls Baseball advances to 4A state semi-final; state roundup

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls High School and state baseball are synonymous. The Bruins booked their ticket to the 4A state baseball tournament, where they’ll face No. Middleton.

4A

No. 5 Twin Falls 7, No. 4 Pocatello 1: Nolan Hardesty pitched a complete game, striking out 13 batters in the Bruins’ opening win over the Thundering Herd. Leading the way for hitting, Hardesty was also 2-4 at the plate with a 2B. Jace Mahlke was 1-3 with 2 RBI’s, Wyatt Solosabal was 2-2 and 2 walks getting on base all four at bats. and Cooper Thompson went 2-4. Gary Ford was also 1-3 with 1 RBI.

No. 1 Middleton 14, No. 8 Jerome 1 (5): Micah Mendiola led the Vikings with 4 RBI, including a bases-clearing triple. Treyton Swygart added 3 hits and 2 RBI. The Tigers take on Pocatello at 10 a.m. in a loser-out game at Bishop Kelly High School.

The Jerome baseball team is in the consolation bracket after losing to No. 1 Middleton on Thursday. (KMVT)

3A

No. 7 Fruitland 8, No. 2 Kimberly 3: The Bulldogs face Homedale Friday at 1 p.m. in a loser-out game at Northwest Nazarene University.

2A

Firth 6, Wendell 5 (8 innings): The Trojans take on Orofino Friday at 9:30 a.m. in a loser-out game at Nampa Christian High School.

Wendell Trojans fought hard into extra innings at the 2A state baseball tournament. (KMVT)

1A

Genesee 20, Glenns Ferry 6: The Pilots face Garden Valley Friday at 12 p.m. in a loser-out game at Capital High School in Boise.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.