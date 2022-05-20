Twin Falls officials urge residents to have a first aid kit handy

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls EMA is reminding everyone to have a first aid kit as part of their emergency kits.

They say having enough supplies for three days is imperative in case you are trapped or kept in a shelter.

Having the right supplies in the first aid kit is very important as well. According to the EMA, basic first aid kits won’t necessarily suffice for a three day supply for a basic family.

”Put one together that really can meet those needs,” said Jackie Frey with the Twin Falls EMA. “Get the bandages you need, extra bandages, we have some inexpensive stores in our community that gives you those resources. Make sure that you have some ointment, make sure that you have a first aid book or getting some basic knowledge.”

