An emotional reunion as Filer woman meets her mother after 48 years

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An emotional reunion for both Kimberlee and her biological mother Cynthia, who have never met, but have always wondered about each other.

“Kimberlee, I love you with all my heart,” Cynthia said. “I love you too,” Kimberlee said.

I visited with Kimberlee prior to the meeting who shared with me the story of how she got here.

“I was going to get my certified birth certificate from California because I needed it for the star to put on your driver’s license, and I saw a pop up add for birth parent finder, and I thought well it’s worth a shot. If nothing comes of it, nothing comes of it,” said Kimberlee Trube, who has lived in Filer for more than 30 years.

After inputting all of the information she had about her birth parents, the company contacted her a few days later saying they found her.

“Excited, a little scared,” said Kimberlee of her emotions after finding out.

She lived in southern California and was looking for her birth daughter as well.

“I never gave up, I kept searching going through different avenues trying to find you. I would pray, and put it in god’s hands,” said Cynthia Gallagher.

After an emotional Zoom call, they get to be in each other’s lives. They have one message for those who may be in the same situation.

“To anyone out there that was a private adoption, don’t give up, there is always hope. Don’t quit, try everything you can if you want to find out who you really are,” said Kimberlee.

